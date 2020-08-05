This Baby Yoda Stand for the Echo Dot Is Just as Cute as You’d Imagine
It’s been nearly a year since Baby Yoda first graced our small screens on the 2019 Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and fans of the show have fallen head over heels for his sweet yawns and endearing soup-drinking. However, if you thought The Child couldn’t get any cuter, think again — because phone accessories brand Otterbox went ahead and made something unbelievably adorable.
Those who love Baby Yoda can now get a Baby Yoda-themed stand for the Echo Dot 3 from Otterbox, available for pre-orders on Amazon. The holder, which comes with the character’s ears on its side, is perfect for any Mandalorian fan looking to add an out-of-this-world touch to their home space.
Buy It! Otterbox Baby Yoda Stand for the Echo Dot 3, $24.95; amazon.com
The stand, designed specifically for Amazon’s latest generation of the Echo Dot, is made with a non-slip base that won’t send your device (or The Child) flying off kitchen counters. You can easily plug in your Echo Dot’s cable through the stand’s openings, which are also designed to prevent any sound muffling.
The Baby Yoda option isn’t the only pop culture-related item from Otterbox designed for Amazon devices, however: Fans of Pixar movies can also order a Toy Story-themed stand for the Echo Show 5, shaped like the iconic green aliens that Buzz Lightyear rescues in the first movie of the series. Reviewers of the Toy Story version have given it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, with some calling it “a fun way to show off the Echo Show 5.”
Buy It! Otterbox Toy Story Echo Show 5 Stand, $24.95; amazon.com
The Toy Story-themed stand is currently available for purchase on Amazon, and fans of The Mandalorian have just a few days to wait before the Baby Yoda stand ships on August 20. Pre-order yours now, before it sells out.
