The Cordless Vacuum That’s ‘Just as Good’ as a Dyson Is 64% Off on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

If you need to replace your vacuum, now’s the best time to do it. Not only is it almost time to start spring cleaning, but Amazon has been slashing prices on vacuums left and right. From this discounted robot vacuum (it’s currently one of the most affordable ones on the site) to over $250 in savings on Dyson options, the deals are really good. And if you’re on the lookout for another bargain, you’ll love this one: You can snag a top-notch cordless stick vacuum for just $90.

While you may have never heard of the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Amazon shoppers who have tried it claim it’s “just as good, if not better” than some Dyson models. The stick vacuum is lightweight (weighing under five pounds), can be converted into a handheld vacuum, and runs for about 50 minutes after one charge. The under-the-radar vacuum normally retails at $250, but is currently only $90 thanks to a discount and a $20 coupon that can be applied at checkout.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Customers rave that the Orfeld vacuum is powerful, has an impressive running time, and is so lightweight and easy to maneuver that it’s great for anyone with back problems. One shopper who struggled to pull out her “heavy Dyson” said that “this vacuum really has changed how we operate daily.”

“I have a Dyon V6 that has a battery that won’t last longer than about five minutes so I decided to try this since it’s MUCH less expensive. In my mind I’m like ‘eh, if this isn’t good I can always return it,’” another reviewer wrote. “NOT A CHANCE IN H*LL I’m returning it. It’s suction is the same, if not better, than the Dyson and it’s just as sleek! The battery also lasts way longer than my Dyson did brand new. If you’re on the fence, jump on this!”

This impressive deal may not last long, so if you’re eyeing the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, we definitely recommend adding it to your cart sooner rather than later.