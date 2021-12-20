This Best-Selling Rechargeable Hand Warmer Heats Up in Minutes and Can Even Power Your Phone
We're bundling up with extra layers as temperatures get extra chilly, but sometimes, even the best winter coats and boots just can't beat the chill all on their own. If you're looking for a little help to stay warm, hand warmers are an obvious choice — and not just for sports players and campers.
They instantly warm up your entire body, so much so that you may almost even forget that you're outside. But the problem with regular hand warmers is that they rarely stay warm for more than a few hours, and then you have to dispose of them when they run out of warmth. That's not the case with the Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer, though.
This best-selling portable hand warmer heats up in minutes, according to both the product description and shoppers who own and love it, and you can set it to three different levels of heat with the press of a button, with the highest setting going all the way up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit! And while other hand warmers only feel hot on one side, this electric version is double-sided, offering you even more warmth.
But the best part about this USB-rechargeable device isn't even that it keeps you warm for hours: It's that it doubles as a phone charger. Yes, you can plug your phone right into the electric hand warmer for a little extra juice. This thing really does it all! Plus, most colors and patterns are on sale at Amazon right now.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving about the Electric Hand Warmer by Ocoopa, which has more than 10,000 five-star ratings. Unsurprisingly, they're mostly obsessed with how many things you can use it for.
"It's a replacement for messy gels like icy hot or can be used for hot rock therapy pain relief by simulating a heated rock," one shopper with back pain wrote. "I get instant relief."
Another person said it's a must-have for people with cold hands. "I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth," they wrote.
Get ahead of winter: Before it starts to get too cold out there, pick up Ocoopa hand warmers from Amazon.
