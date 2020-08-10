Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Nintendo Switch Is Back in Stock at Best Buy — but Not for Long

If you’ve been itching to grab a Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance. After being sold out for months, Nintendo’s ultra-popular console is finally back in stock at Best Buy.

The gaming system, which retails for $299, is currently available for purchase in the option that comes with blue and red Joy-Con controllers. The console is also open for pre-orders on Amazon at this time, with an estimated shipping date of October 5.

If you want to snag one, you should act now — the Nintendo Switch is likely to sell out fast. The system had become a rarity in the past few months due to increased demand, as many people sought out at-home entertainment options under coronavirus lockdowns. Subsequently, Nintendo reported a jaw-dropping 428 percent rise in profits for the last quarter, according to CNBC, with a 167 percent sale increase for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lites.

The company’s latest releases also include the newest entry to the Super Mario franchise, Paper Mario: The Origami King, which is currently the top-selling video game on Amazon as well. Order your Switch now to enjoy Nintendo’s wide swath of offerings — and hurry, before the console sells out again.