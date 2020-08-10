The Nintendo Switch Is Back in Stock at Best Buy — but Not for Long
Grab yours before they sell out again
If you’ve been itching to grab a Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance. After being sold out for months, Nintendo’s ultra-popular console is finally back in stock at Best Buy.
The gaming system, which retails for $299, is currently available for purchase in the option that comes with blue and red Joy-Con controllers. The console is also open for pre-orders on Amazon at this time, with an estimated shipping date of October 5.
Buy It! Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Cons, $299; bestbuy.com
If you want to snag one, you should act now — the Nintendo Switch is likely to sell out fast. The system had become a rarity in the past few months due to increased demand, as many people sought out at-home entertainment options under coronavirus lockdowns. Subsequently, Nintendo reported a jaw-dropping 428 percent rise in profits for the last quarter, according to CNBC, with a 167 percent sale increase for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lites.
Sales for the Nintendo Switch have also skyrocketed as a result of the company’s latest hit game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has quickly become the fastest-selling Switch game of all time. Its overall numbers trail only behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and even celebrities such as Elijah Wood and Chrissy Teigen have become fans of the popular game, which has players building a life on a deserted island.
The company’s latest releases also include the newest entry to the Super Mario franchise, Paper Mario: The Origami King, which is currently the top-selling video game on Amazon as well. Order your Switch now to enjoy Nintendo’s wide swath of offerings — and hurry, before the console sells out again.
