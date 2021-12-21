The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Is Back in Stock at Amazon and Walmart

The new Switch is now back in stock at Amazon and Walmart, where you can find it for $349 at both retailers. Stock is dwindling for both models with white Joy-Cons and neon red and blue Joy-Cons, so you'll want to pick them up fast. The former is currently available at Amazon, while the latter can be found at Walmart. Since it's such a rare and extremely sought-after console, you should not wait to pick it up now while it's back.