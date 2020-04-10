The New Pink Nintendo Switch Lite Sold Out Instantly — Here’s Where You Can Still Get It

Image zoom Nintendo

While the coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread shortages of hand sanitizers and healthcare supplies, production delays have hit other industries as well, including entertainment. As a result of increased global demand, Nintendo Switches and Switch Lites have been sold out across major retailers for the past few weeks, and even its newest release, the coral-colored Switch Lite, sold out instantly on release day.

Although there is still no word as to when the Switch will be back, there is good news for those eyeing a Switch Lite: Retailers have been slowly adding new Switch Lite consoles this week, with the original three colors available now in bundles. Target is even restocking the coveted coral-colored Switch Lite today, which you can grab below.

Nintendo

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral, $199.99; target.com

The pink-colored Switch Lite is the newest addition to Nintendo’s lineup of consoles and was designed just in time for spring. Its release comes right on the heels of Nintendo’s most recent hit, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as the game’s first major real-time event, Bunny Day (a combination of cherry blossom season and Easter).

Despite being smaller than the Switch and lacking some of the same features, the Switch Lite is still a worthy purchase. It’s lighter, smaller, and $100 less than the Switch, making it perfect for single-person gaming. You can grab it in a $290 bundle at Gamestop, which includes a screen protector, a $20 Nintendo eShop gift card, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Another similar $350 bundle, which also includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is available for pre-orders.

We expect these Nintendo Switch Lites to sell out again soon, so don’t sit on your chance. Grab yours at Target or Gamestop now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite Gray System Starter Bundle, $289.99; gamestop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise System Starter Bundle, $289.99; gamestop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise System Gamer Bundle, $349.99; gamestop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite Gray System Gamer Bundle, $349.99; gamestop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow System Gamer Bundle, $349.99; gamestop.com

