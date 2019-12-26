Nintendo Switch Games Are Up to 50% Off Right Now — Including NBA 2K20 and Super Mario Maker 2

Image zoom Amazon

Holiday festivities might be over, but some of the best shopping deals of the year are just getting started. This year, one of the most popular video game products was the Nintendo Switch, and during Black Friday weekend, shoppers snapped up tons of games for the Switch at great discounts. However, the end of November isn’t the only time to pick up trending games at a discount.

Right now, as part of their post-Christmas sales, Amazon and Walmart are offering plenty of most-wished-for Nintendo Switch games on markdown. Newly released best-sellers such as Luigi’s Mansion 3 and NBA 2K20 are up to 50 percent off, and you’ll also find fan favorites such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Tennis Aces discounted by at least $10.

We’re not yet seeing deals on what might be the most popular Nintendo Switch games of the year — Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield — but there are still plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking for something to tackle over the holiday break. Shop these games now to play them before the decade is over.

Best Post-Christmas Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Just Dance 2020, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! LEGO Harry Potter Collection, $24 (orig. $49.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Luigi’s Mansion 3, $54.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Super Mario Maker 2, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, $19.93 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mario Tennis Aces, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, $54.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $54.94 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! NBA 2K20, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com