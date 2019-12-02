This Rare Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deal Is Going to Sell Out Fast

Image zoom

Cyber Monday is here, which means sales are taking over Amazon, including this rare Nintendo Switch deal that will help you save on the console and one of its most popular games.

Today, shoppers can score an array of Nintendo Switch deals like this Nintendo Switch console bundle, which comes with a free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for $299.99. The console alone usually retails for that price, making this offer even more special. It also makes a great gift to grab now before the prices on everything (bundles, accessories, and games) go back up.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals 2019:

The retailer is currently offering an additional console deal, which comes with a 128GB SanDisk memory card that works for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems. This helpful accessory makes it easy to store your games, and is a must-have for those who don’t want to wait or experience lags.

Shoppers can also save on accessories like Joy Con sets and popular games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!. A ton of Super Mario games are marked down, too, making it an ideal time to buy several as holiday gifts or for yourself to enjoy with your own console. With discounts up to 50 percent off, now’s the time to stock up!

If you can’t find a particular Nintendo Switch item or gift on sale this Cyber Monday, you can also check out deals at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, though they’re all likely to sell out fast. Grab these markdowns while you can, because chances are they won’t go on sale again before the holidays!

More Cyber Monday 2019 News

