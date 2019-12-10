Bose’s Latest, Award-Winning Headphones Are on Sale for the First Time Ever on Amazon

Image zoom

Stop what you’re doing because this is a holiday deal you just can’t miss. Bose’s newest wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, which were unveiled earlier this year, are $50 off on Amazon.

The Bose Headphones 700 are on sale in all three colors, including the newest white and rose gold edition, for the first time ever on the retail giant. The sleek headphones are an upgrade from Bose’s mega-popular QuietComfort 35 II headphones (which are also marked down to $279 right now). Optimized for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the headphones have “11 levels of noise cancellation,” 20 hours of battery life, and can isolate your voice from background noise when making a call.

The headphones were recently named one of the 100 most important innovations of 2019 in Popular Science’s Best of What’s New awards. And if you’re looking for something under the $300 range, don’t fret: There are plenty of Bose headphones on sale on the site. But if you want a pair for yourself (or a loved one) you’ll have to act fast — we’re not sure how long these discounts will last.

Shoppers say they are “thoroughly impressed” with the Bose Headphones 700 and tend to leave lengthy reviews describing exactly why you should purchase a pair.

“The distinguishing attribute of the Bose 700 is the crystal clear call quality, not only for you, but also for the person on the other side of the call. I have tried other noise-cancelling headphones, but the one thing those were not good at was call quality — noise from traffic, crowds, and the blowing wind (the worst offender) interfered and made using those headphones for calls unbearable,” one shopper wrote. “With Bose 700, I have made calls from crowded Times Square, windy Central Park, and noisy Sixth Avenue — the people on the other side did not have any problems hearing me, and I felt like I was in an shut-door office.”

With the holidays around the corner, you’ll want to add these discounted headphones to your cart ASAP!