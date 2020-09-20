Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The New Apple Watch Series 6 Is Finally Here — and It’s the Most Colorful Smartwatch Yet

Your wrist is about to get an impressive — and colorful — upgrade.

The new Apple Watch Series 6, which is Apple’s most colorful watch collection to date, has officially landed at Amazon. The upgraded smartwatch starts at $399 and comes with tons of new features and in an expanded assortment of stylish shades.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS), from $399; amazon.com

Faster, brighter, and more energy-efficient, the new smartwatch boasts several improvements, the most notable being its new built-in health sensor that detects blood oxygen levels in just 15 seconds. The timepiece is also 20 percent faster than the Series 5 and over two times brighter outdoors.

And regarding its look, the sleek piece comes in new shades, like red and navy. It also offers a slew of fresh face designs. Apple also designed two one-piece interchangeable bands that are the first of their kind: The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are made without a clasp, buckle, or overlapping parts.

The Series 6 is just one of Apple’s many new 2020 launches, which the company unveiled during a public virtual showcase in mid-September. The new lineup also includes the eighth generation iPad and the streamlined but more affordable Apple Watch SE. The company also revealed the fourth generation iPad Air, which will launch in October.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), from $699; amazon.com

Like previous editions, shoppers can get the Series 6 in 40mm or 44mm sizes, and with GPS and cellular capabilities that allow you to make calls or send texts without your phone nearby (you can opt for the GPS-only model). The cell- and GPS-connected watch starts at $699, whereas the GPS-only model is going for as little as $399.

Apple’s New 2020 Releases:

Considering the hype around this new release, the Prime-eligible smartwatch is likely to sell out fast. If you want to be among the first to grab it, go ahead and place your order ASAP. If your preferred color is “Temporarily Out of Stock,” you can still check out and Amazon will send you the watch as soon as more arrive at its warehouses — or you can find it at other retailers, like Walmart and Target, starting on September 25.