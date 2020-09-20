The New More Affordable Apple Watch Just Launched on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Its two times faster than previous models and comes with several new features

Apple fans no longer have to wait for an epic sale to get the brand’s popular smartwatch.

This week, Apple finally released the Apple Watch SE, its most affordable watch launch to date. It’s faster than previous Apple watch editions and comes with many of the same features offered in other models, but starts just $279.

Apple Watch SE (GPS), from $279

Just like the new Series 6, the SE watch comes with fall detection, noise monitoring, and it supports Apple’s brand new family plan program (making it great for older adults and kids). It’s faster and features a larger screen than previous models. And all of the sought after features that make Apple Watches popular, like activity monitoring, sleep tracking, Apple Pay, the ability to take calls and send texts, a built-in heart monitor, and more, are included.

Shoppers can get it in 40mm and 44mm sizes and in colors including silver, gold, and space gray. Also similar to the rest of its lineup, the device comes in models with GPS and cellular service for $329 or just GPS connectivity for $279.

The timepiece takes after the brand’s streamlined and less expensive iPhone SE, which launched for just $399 earlier this year. The drop also coincides with the release of the new eighth generation iPad and Apple Watch Series 6, giving loyal brand followers plenty of new devices to get excited about.

Apple’s New 2020 Releases:

With all the developments and buzz — not to mention the most affordable starting price in Apple’s watch history — the SE smartwatch is bound to sell out soon. The Prime-eligible piece is now available at Amazon and launching soon at Walmart and Target, so go ahead and place your order if you want to get it ASAP.