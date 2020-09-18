Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple’s Most Popular iPad Ever Just Got a Huge Upgrade — and You Can Get It Today

Shoppers eagerly awaiting the arrival of Apple’s latest devices can finally get their hands on one of its new tablets.

Apple’s new 2020 iPad (8th generation) has officially launched on Amazon. The tablet, which is an upgraded version of Apple’s most popular iPad, offers a slew of new features, making it one of most versatile tablets to date — and it’s sure to be a hit with those schooling and working from home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad (8th Generation), from $329; amazon.com

The gadget is just one of many arriving in 2020 that the brand debuted in a massive showcase earlier this week. The 2020 Apple iPad Air is set to debut next month, while new versions of the Apple Watch are also dropping on Amazon this weekend.

The 8th generation iPad weighs just one pound and features a 10.2-inch screen. Its new software allows users to scribble down notes with the Apple Pencil, which the device can recognize and transform into text and shapes. And its built-in A12 bionic chip is super fast, offering two times faster speeds and graphics. Just like previous iterations, it’s compatible with Apple’s smart keyboard and comes with dual cameras, a long-lasting battery, and an impressive retina display.

The device is currently Apple’s cheapest iPad (among its newest editions), making it just the thing to grab if you’re looking to expand your work-from-home setup. And students of all ages are sure to put it to good use, whether they’re attending in-person classes or schooling from home.

Apple’s Newest Releases:

Given its predecessor’s popularity (Apple sold over 500 million 7th generation iPads around the world), we have a feeling that the new release will be an instant success — especially with this year’s increased need for tech at home. The Prime-eligible tablet is likely to move fast, so be sure to place your order today if you want to be among the first wave of shoppers to have it.