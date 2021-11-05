The Newest Apple AirPods Are Officially Available — and They're Cheaper Than Previous Editions
Apple AirPods are already a huge hit with shoppers, with various editions earning top spots on Amazon's best-sellers chart and racking up hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings. And now, they're even better.
The latest Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) just launched in time for the holiday gifting season, and they come with several upgrades and a brand new look. The wireless earbuds now come with features that were previously exclusive to the Pro edition (like a sweat- and water-resistant design), but surprisingly, they're going for less at $175.
Buy It! New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $174.98; amazon.com
In addition to their ability to withstand sweat and water like the Pro earphones, Apple fans will notice that the third generation looks similar to the style now, too, thanks to the contoured shape. And they don't just look different, they sound different too. The redesigned AirPods now rest in the ear at a different angle that's designed to release sound more directly into your ear.
The latest edition also provides an even better "theater-like" experience that's more on-par with the Pro and Max headphones. The improved microphone can even detect the listener's unique ear shape, and it automatically adjusts to provide a better listening experience. The microphone picks up less wind for clearer calls, too. And even better: The earbuds offer an extra hour of battery life.
Just like previous editions, users can expect fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging, and access to Siri. And shoppers that prefer the look or feel of the original style, the in-ear Pro, or the over-ear Max headphones can still snag all of these versions at Amazon. Plus, they're all currently in stock and on sale, which will likely change as the holiday season approaches.
Apple AirPods on Sale
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation, Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation, Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549)
With shipping delays and shortages hitting the market in nearly every product category, experts are encouraging shoppers to get their holiday gifts early this year. And given the usual AirPods frenzy around Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday markdowns, one or several editions are bound to become backordered and sell out again this year. If you're eyeing a pair of the new Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) or another model, make sure you grab them while you can.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation, Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation, Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549); amazon.com
- Oprah's List of Favorite Things Has So Many Cozy Finds — Including Supremely Soft Loungewear Sets
- The Newest Apple AirPods Are Officially Available — and They're Cheaper Than Previous Editions
- Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Includes More Than 24,000 Items — Here Are 20 to Shop Now
- Shoppers with Dry Sinuses 'Fall Asleep Like a Baby' Thanks to This Quiet Humidifier — and It's on Sale