Amazon Just Launched 9 New Devices — Including a Smart Microwave and New Echos Starting at $25

The retailer just announced new eyeglasses, an Alexa-enabled ring, and a ton of new Echo designs at the Amazon Device event today

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
September 25, 2019 05:26 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon is taking its smart home assortment to the next level with a series of new products announced today.

The retailer just launched 10 new Echo and smart home devices at its Amazon Devices event, including its new wireless earbuds, a four-in-one microwave and air fryer, and colorful Echo Glow, among other cutting-edge gadgets that will arrive later this year. 

Amazon’s New Echo and Smart Home Devices 2019

In addition to its new under-$130 Echo Buds, which are wireless earbuds with built-in Alexa, the retailer also launched pre-orders for its revolutionary four-in-one “Amazon Smart Oven,” which combines a convection oven, microwave, air fryer, and food warmer into one smart device. 

New Echo devices include the Echo Glow, a multicolor smart lamp for kids, an upgraded Echo Show 8, a higher-end Echo Studio speaker with 3D audio, an Echo Dot with a built-in clock, and the super sleek Echo Flex speaker, which is a mini Alexa-compatible device that you can plug in and use anywhere. 

Plus, there’s even more to come later this year, which is currently not available to pre-order. Amazon will keep the innovations going with more products launching this fall through 2020, which will include the Echo Loop, an Alexa-enabled smart ring, Alexa-enabled glasses labeled “Echo Frames,” and a dog tracker, dubbed the Ring Fetch. 

Browse the new devices available for pre-order on Amazon or shop them all right here.

Buy It! Echo Buds, $129.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Smart Oven, $249.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Glow, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Show 8, $129.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ring Indoor Cam, $59.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Studio, $199.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot with Clock, $59.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Flex, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Eero Mesh WiFi Router/Extender, $99 ($249 for three-pack bundle); amazon.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.