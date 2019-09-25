Amazon Just Launched 9 New Devices — Including a Smart Microwave and New Echos Starting at $25

Image zoom

Amazon is taking its smart home assortment to the next level with a series of new products announced today.

The retailer just launched 10 new Echo and smart home devices at its Amazon Devices event, including its new wireless earbuds, a four-in-one microwave and air fryer, and colorful Echo Glow, among other cutting-edge gadgets that will arrive later this year.

Amazon’s New Echo and Smart Home Devices 2019

In addition to its new under-$130 Echo Buds, which are wireless earbuds with built-in Alexa, the retailer also launched pre-orders for its revolutionary four-in-one “Amazon Smart Oven,” which combines a convection oven, microwave, air fryer, and food warmer into one smart device.

New Echo devices include the Echo Glow, a multicolor smart lamp for kids, an upgraded Echo Show 8, a higher-end Echo Studio speaker with 3D audio, an Echo Dot with a built-in clock, and the super sleek Echo Flex speaker, which is a mini Alexa-compatible device that you can plug in and use anywhere.

Plus, there’s even more to come later this year, which is currently not available to pre-order. Amazon will keep the innovations going with more products launching this fall through 2020, which will include the Echo Loop, an Alexa-enabled smart ring, Alexa-enabled glasses labeled “Echo Frames,” and a dog tracker, dubbed the Ring Fetch.

Browse the new devices available for pre-order on Amazon or shop them all right here.

Image zoom

Buy It! Echo Buds, $129.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Smart Oven, $249.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Glow, $29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Show 8, $129.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Ring Indoor Cam, $59.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Studio, $199.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot with Clock, $59.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Flex, $24.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Eero Mesh WiFi Router/Extender, $99 ($249 for three-pack bundle); amazon.com