Everything on Myspace from Before 2016 Is Gone — Including Over 50 Million Songs

A server error has caused a massive data loss over at Myspace.

The Los Angeles-based social network said on Sunday that all content posted to the site before 2016 was gone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace,” the company said in a since-removed statement on its website, Mashable reported. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The company’s loss is especially harmful to the music community.

Among the content lost was 12 years worth of music, amassing more than 50 million songs by 14 million different musical artists, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Myspace has remained hugely popular among up-and-coming musicians since its launch in 2003. The site, which was the most popular social media site until Facebook overtook, helped launch the careers of Calvin Harris, Lily Allen, the Arctic Monkeys, Kate Nash, and Owl City.

According to The Guardian, Myspace had no backups for the content.

On Twitter, prominent tech writer Andy Baio questioned the company’s explanation, saying, “I’m deeply skeptical this was an accident. Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than ’we can’t be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s.’”

Reps for Myspace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

I'm deeply skeptical this was an accident. Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than "we can't be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s." — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 18, 2019

Over the past few years, the company has changed ownership a few times. Founders Tom Anderson and Chris Dewolfe sold the website to Justin Timberlake, Tim Vanderhook, and Chris Vanderhook in 2011. Time, Inc. acquired the company in Feb. 2016 before Meredith — which also owns PEOPLE — bought it.

“Today, we have an eclectic team of 150 engineers, designers, writers, and strategists who live and breathe Myspace,” the company said on its website.