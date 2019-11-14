It’s Back! Motorola Will Relaunch Its Razr Phone Next Year — and Fans Are Flipping

Image zoom Motorola razr Motorola

Everything old is new again — just ask Motorola.

The tech company has announced a new iteration of the beloved RAZR cellphone in a blast from the past that’s been reimagined as a sleek, fold-up smartphone.

Just like the original, which debuted in 2004, the new razr (now stylized in lowercase) still features a flip-open design, only this go-round, the phone can be used as one cohesive screen once it’s opened thanks to a zero-gap hinge.

This way, users can use the phone on two different screens: the 2.7-inch quick view, on which you can make calls, reply to messages, pay for things, take selfies and play music, or the flipped-open 6.2-inch screen, on which you can do all of the above and more just like any other smartphone.

“We saw trends that pointed to nostalgia of products from the early 2000s, in addition to receiving requests of our own to bring back razr,” Renata Altenfelder, head of global brand at Motorola, said in a statement. “These things … made reimagining razr a no brainer.”

The phone’s camera has been majorly upgraded, too, and features night vision, portrait mode and Cinemagraph mode, which keeps some of the shot in motion while freezing the rest.

Fans of the original — which famously came in a variety of colors, including pink — were quick to express their excitement over the possibility of getting their hands on a razr once again.

“Not gonna lie, major nostalgic vibes right now & id love to have this!! Damn it iphone pro!

Twitter user @Tammyzai wrote. “Who doesn’t want smaller smart phones that can be kept inside jean pockets again without the fear of it sticking out for pickpocketers??? Big game changer for Motorola 🙌🏻#MotorolaRAZR.”

Added user @shreyassomadder, “I WANT THIS! Man what a nostalgic piece of tech. Never got my hands on the OG Razr. Hope to get this to play once at least. #MotorolaRAZR.”

Others even joked about the satisfaction that comes with being able to hang up on a phone conversation by flipping the device closed.

“Im not gonna lie. I low key want the new #MotorolaRAZR. Ending an argument on a flip phone hits different. *CLAP!*” @tvvitterbaedre wrote.

“You’re telling me I can watch Lizzie McGuire anytime I want AND have a brand new Motorola Razr? What year is this?” wrote @baiiley99.

The razr will sell for $1,499.99, and will be available exclusively for Verizon customers.

Pre-orders start of Dec. 26, and the phone will be available in-store starting January 2020 at Verizon and select Walmart locations, as well as online.