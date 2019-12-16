These Are the 10 Electronics Amazon Shoppers Want the Most Right Now

Image zoom

It’s no secret that Amazon is a major destination for holiday shopping. The online retailer is teeming with deals for savvy shoppers (like its recent 12 Days of Deals) and even has curated gift guides for those tricky people on your list.

Beyond its dedicated gifting sections, the site also regularly keeps track of the most popular items that people are adding to their Amazon wish lists and registries, which you can peruse based on categories. Think of it as an under-the-radar spot to find great presents for everyone, no matter what your friends and family are into.

For the tech lovers in your life, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s ‘most wished for’ electronics, which features some of the most in-demand products available on the site. Keep scrolling to shop the top 10.

1. Amazon Echo Dot

The third-generation Echo Dot is the retailer’s ‘most wished for’ electronic item, and it’s on sale right now. For the uninitiated, it’s a smart speaker that allows you to play music and ask Alexa questions with the sound of your voice.

Buy It! Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

2. Nintendo Switch

A great holiday gift for any gamer, this best-selling Nintendo Switch console allows users to play at home or on the go.

Buy It! Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, $299; amazon.com

3. Amazon Echo Show 5

This voice-controlled Amazon device is designed to be both a personal assistant and entertainment system. It features a smart display that can manage your calendar, make to-do lists, pull up recipes, get weather and traffic updates, screen movies and TV shows, and play music and audio books. You can even use it to make voice or video calls.

Buy It! Amazon Echo Show 5, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

4. Amazon Smart Plug

No ordinary plug, this device works with Alexa to control any outlet with the sound of your voice. You can also schedule lights and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely from your phone on the Alexa app.

Buy It! Amazon Smart Plug, $24.99; amazon.com

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon’s best-selling streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K, comes with built-in Alexa and Ultra HD so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows in crystal-clear 4K with ease.

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick

This cheaper version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with all of the smart features available with the above device, just without the 4K capabilities. Use it to stream content, download apps, and control your TV with your voice.

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick, $24.99; amazon.com

7. Ring Video Doorbell 2

When it comes to home security, the Ring Doorbell is an Amazon shopper favorite. The smart device allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone outside your door from your phone, tablet, or personal computer using Alexa. It also sends alerts when it detects motion for added security.

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell, $129 (orig. $199); amazon.com

8. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

Made specifically for children, this tablet features apps, games, books, videos, and educational content for little ones. It even comes with a kid-proof case and a built-in stand. Oh, and did we mention it’s 40 percent off right now?

Buy It! Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

9. Amazon All-New Echo Dot with Clock

The newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with an LED display for presenting the time, weather, temperature, or a timer. Along with playing music, answering questions, and setting alarms, the device can also control other compatible devices. Plus, it works as a traditional alarm clock that you can snooze with a quick tap.

Buy It! Amazon All-New Echo Dot with Clock, $34.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

10. Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon’s Echo Auto helps you stay hands-free while driving. It’s a device you can install with an air vent mount that connects to the Alexa app on your phone and will play through your car speakers. Use it to stream music and audio books, check the news, make calls, and more. Just be sure to double check that your car is compatible with the device before clicking add to cart.

Buy It! Amazon Echo Auto, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

