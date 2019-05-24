Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale Features Major Savings on TVs, iPads, and More Electronics

Amazon may always be a treasure trove of great deals, but this Memorial Day weekend, there are even more impressive sales to shop on items like comfy mattresses and backyard must-haves, as well as popular electronics and Amazon devices.

To help you score the best savings, we rounded up some of the most noteworthy sales happening on Amazon this weekend including these deals on best-selling televisions, Apple’s latest iPad, Echo Dots, and much more. With discounts up to 50 percent, it’s an excellent time to stock your home with new items or treat yourself to something special. What’s more, almost every product comes with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial).

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa

Get a set of Amazon’s best-selling, Alexa-compatible smart speakers with this limited time deal, so you place one in all of the most-used spaces throughout your house. Buy two and save $40, or buy three and get $80 off the original price.

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa, three for $70 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Apple iPad 32GB (Latest Model)

Score $80 off the latest iPad from Apple with this special sale on Amazon. The versatile and lightweight tablet is ideal for working remotely, browsing the web, or streaming your favorite entertainment, and has earned a 4.8-star rating from thousands of Amazon shoppers who love it. Use it anywhere you can connect to WiFi or pay a bit more for cellular service, which ensures you can use it anytime.

Buy It! Apple iPad 32GB (Latest Model), $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker

Take this everywhere you go this summer — the beach, pool, trips, and getaways — to listen to your favorite tunes while you soak up the sun. This lightweight speaker is small enough to throw in your bag or suitcase, but sounds like a top-of-the-line stereo system.

Buy It! Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, $113.99 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com

TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

Save an impressive 50 percent on one of Amazon’s most popular televisions this holiday weekend. With built-in Roku access, 4K picture, and all the latest smart TV features, this sleek piece, which has earned over 3,000 five-star reviews, is a steal.

Buy It! TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Echo Dot (Third Generation) with Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit

This marked down smart home set comes with an Echo Dot and smart bulb starter kit providing everything you need to set up hands-free lighting. Power up these bulbs, which are designed to last 22 years, with your voice or use your phone to set up a timer, so you never have to come home to a dark house again.

Buy It! Echo Dot (Third Generation) with Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit, $89.98 (orig. $119.98); amazon.com

Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-Inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition

You can get $100 off this best-selling Fire TV edition Toshiba set right now. With all of the latest smart television features, access to tons of streaming platforms, and stunning picture quality, it’s no wonder this beauty is one of Amazon’s most popular televisions.

Buy It! Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-Inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition, $199.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com

Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo

Operate all of the Echo devices in your home — without moving — with this snazzy little remote. Set it up and you’ll be able to ask Alexa to turn on the lights, play music, turn on your television, and so much more.

Buy It! Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com