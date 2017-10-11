"My goal here was to show how VR can raise awareness and help us see what's happening in different parts of the world," Mark Zuckerberg said

Mark Zuckerberg has apologized after virtually visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to promote a new feature on Facebook.

The Facebook founder and Rachel Franklin, the company’s head of social V.R., demonstrated the social media site’s new Facebook Spaces app, which lets users explore real destinations as avatar characters on Monday. From their offices in Menlo Park, California, the two virtually toured the Caribbean island, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“One of the things that’s really magical about VR is you can get the feeling you’re really in a place,” said Zuckerberg as his avatar appeared with background scenes of flooding and destruction, describing the experience as “magical.”

“Rachel and I aren’t even in the same building in the physical world, but it feels like we’re in the same place and can make eye contact,” he added before he and Franklin’s avatars high-fived.

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Facebook’s Plan to Battle Fake News

They also made a virtual journey to the moon, where Franklin marveled at the view of the Milky Way.

The backlash on social media and beyond was immediatel, with critics calling the stunt “tone-deaf” and “the height of tastelessness.”

“It’s a little weird that you are using devastation to talk about how cool VR is,” commented one user.

Another added, “Is this a joke? The Puerto Ricans are suffering and you are using our tragedy for this?? Heartless billionaire.”

Zuckerberg commented on the video to apologize Tuesday.