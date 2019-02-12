Lyft Celebrates Black History Month with Free Rides to Cultural Sites

Headed to a Black history museum this month? Lyft has you covered

Headed to a Black history museum this month? Lyft has you covered.

As the nation observes Black History Month, the car service has vowed to provide a free ride (up to $10) to a local cultural site that celebrates Black history and culture, officials announced last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"At Lyft, we believe in recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today," the statement reads.

"That is why during the month of February, we'll be providing one free ride up to $10* to Black history museums, memorials, and relevant cultural sites, as well as to Black-owned businesses throughout various communities in which we serve."

The offer covers multiple cultural cites in at least 35 cities, according to the statement. For the effort, Lyft teamed up with Black Girls Code, a nonprofit organization that works to increase representation of Black women in technology.

"Much has been done, much remains to be done, and Lyft is honored to step up today to do our part to continue building inclusive and more connected communities while helping provide greater opportunity for the leaders of tomorrow," Lyft officials continues.

RELATED VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Channels African-American Icons in Epic Photo Shoot

The ride-hailing service isn't the only company celebrating Black History Month in a special way.

Snapchat recently launched a virtual art gallery filled with works from young Black artists, according to AdWeek. Artists include Gianni Lee, Bianca Pastel, Jessica Spence, and Paracosm.