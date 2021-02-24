Amazon's Best-Selling Computer Light Will Make You Look Incredible on Zoom

Now, the idea of an entire kit can sound like a lot, but this little lighting system is incredibly easy to use and install. Whether you're working on a laptop or desktop computer, the light is compact enough to pop on and off with ease — and the system is battery-operated, so there aren't any complicated cords to deal with, either. The Lume Cube includes a suction cup computer mount that you can use with laptops, desktops, or any flat surface. The light is adjustable, which means you can brighten or soften the glow based on your personal preference. It's also got cool and warm tone options, depending on if you prefer to light yourself with red-orange glow, or a cool blue. What's more? The kit includes a softening diffuser to help tone down any harshness.