Amazon's Best-Selling Computer Light Will Make You Look Incredible on Zoom

Many of us have been working via video calls for nearly a year now, and sometimes, trying to look your best on screen can be overwhelming. However, there's one solution that will help you put your best screen face forward: good lighting.
Lighting changes everything, and while we're not saying you're obligated to look like a supermodel for your next conference call, a little added boost of light never hurts. And, to lighten up your life (literally!) we recommend Amazon's best-selling computer light, the Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit.
Buy It! Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit, $69.95; amazon.com
Now, the idea of an entire kit can sound like a lot, but this little lighting system is incredibly easy to use and install. Whether you're working on a laptop or desktop computer, the light is compact enough to pop on and off with ease — and the system is battery-operated, so there aren't any complicated cords to deal with, either. The Lume Cube includes a suction cup computer mount that you can use with laptops, desktops, or any flat surface. The light is adjustable, which means you can brighten or soften the glow based on your personal preference. It's also got cool and warm tone options, depending on if you prefer to light yourself with red-orange glow, or a cool blue. What's more? The kit includes a softening diffuser to help tone down any harshness.
As for battery life, the built-in extended battery lasts for hours. When you run out of juice, simply recharge with the USB-C charging cable and USC-C adapter, both included in the kit.
The lighting kit is so useful, it's got over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Shoppers love how easy it is to install, especially on different-sized laptops and desktop devices.
"I had nine hours of Zoom meetings today," one happy shopper writes. "I am delighted with how it performed. It is well-made, provided excellent illumination, and has easy-to-use, intuitively simple controls." Another customer wrote, "Simply a perfect device for working from home. Popped on the back of my monitor and it had an immediate impact. I sit with a window near me, and this brings my face to life and avoids any shadow."
"The LCD screen in the back is razor-sharp and easy to read, even if the characters are small. It is easy to adjust the brightness and color temperature by small increments. The battery life of up to 14 hours (on low brightness) is surprisingly long," shared another happy customer
It's a simple, easy-to-use, solution for better lighting during conference calls, live streaming, and more. You can get yours for $70 on Amazon.
