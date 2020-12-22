This $14 Phone Stand from Amazon Lets You Enjoy Hands-Free Video Calls with Your Loved Ones

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Over the past year, many of us have spent more time on video calls than ever before. And with New Year’s Eve coming up next week, you may have a few virtual celebrations planned with family and friends. Instead of straining your joints during those calls, we’d recommend investing in this $14 phone stand from Amazon that lets you enjoy hands-free virtual time with your loved ones.

The Lisen Cell Phone Stand features a weighted base and an aluminum alloy rod that makes it stable enough to support all different smartphones and tablets, from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy Note10 to the iPad Air. You can adjust the holder’s height and angle and thread your charging cord through the hole on the back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lisen Cell Phone Stand, $13.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

“This is a very sturdy and stable stand,” one of the nearly 12,000 five-star raters wrote. “I use it for my iPad and my phone. It works great for both! I like how the height and angle can be adjusted. I didn’t know how much I needed this and would highly recommend it for a phone/iPad stand!”

Another shopper added: “Due to the pandemic, I found myself FaceTiming and doing more Internet meetings and socializing. This stand has all the features I was looking for! It has a sturdy base, fully adjustable, and even can be disassembled quickly for travel.”

Many reviewers also mentioned that once they started using the stand themselves, they immediately went back and bought more for their friends and family members. This way, both parties in the video call can enjoy time together without getting hand cramps. As one reviewer wrote, this phone stand “makes it so much easier to FaceTime!”

If you have virtual holiday celebrations coming up, we’d recommend placing your order for the phone stand now so it’ll arrive in time. While we can’t guarantee it, the stand may even arrive by Christmas if you place your order today.