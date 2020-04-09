This Wireless Phone Charger Uses UV Light to Kill Germs — and It’s Selling Out

Image zoom Nordstrom

In light of the coronavirus, many have realized the importance of sanitizing smartphone screens, but cleaning them isn’t always easy. If your disinfectant is too abrasive, it risks damaging the glass screen and may cause scratches. However, there is a contact-free method that can kill bacteria on your phone screen — and that’s via UV light.

Certain wireless phone chargers can disinfect your phone with UV light while charging, and one of them is Lexon’s Oblio wireless charger and UV cleaner. This sleek gadget, which looks more like a mug than a phone charger, sold out in one color overnight at Nordstrom, but you can still get it in dark blue right now.

Buy It! Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Cleaner, $79.90; nordstrom.com

Here’s how it works: Lexon’s Oblio charger uses antibacterial UV-C light (as well as ionizer technology) to kill up to 99.9 percent of common bacteria most often seen on smartphone displays. It’ll start sanitizing automatically once it detects a phone, and finish its disinfecting cycle in 20 minutes.

Plus, once you set it up by your desk or your bedside table, Lexon’s Oblio becomes a truly hands-free charger, and charging your phone is as easy as drop and go (so you won’t have to scramble for charging cables anymore). Its vase design prevents any UV lights from shining directly into your eyes, and shoppers have called it a “simple, elegant-looking phone charger.”

While it was previously available in white as well, the Lexon Oblio is now down to its last color at Nordstrom. Get this germ-killing wireless phone charger now, while it’s still in stock.

