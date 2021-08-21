Amazon Is Having a Huge Kindle Sale, and You Can Get One for as Little as $65

The Kindle Paperwhite, which has nearly 94,000 five-star ratings, is marked down to $80. Along with having a built-in light, it's lightweight and slim, so it's easy to travel with — whether you're going across the country or on a short trip to the park. You can even take it with you to the beach and the pool as it's waterproof. And you won't have to constantly charge it since a full battery charge lasts for weeks.