Amazon Is Having a Huge Kindle Sale, and You Can Get One for as Little as $65
Just in time for back to school shopping, Amazon launched a huge Kindle sale with savings of up to 38 percent.
Right now, you can snag Amazon's popular e-reading devices for as low as $65. Whether you're gearing up for book lists on your syllabi or you just love to read, you'll want to take advantage of the Kindle sale. It features markdowns on popular Kindle devices for everyone, including the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Kids.
Kindle Deals on Amazon:
- Kindle (with Built-in Front Light), $64.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite (32 GB), $99.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Kindle Kids, $74.99 (orig. $109.99)
The lowest price is on this Kindle that's on sale for $65. It has 8 GB of storage that can hold thousands of books. It also has a glare-free display and a built-in light that you can adjust for indoor and outdoor reading. A customer favorite, it has almost 30,000 five-star ratings.
The Kindle Paperwhite, which has nearly 94,000 five-star ratings, is marked down to $80. Along with having a built-in light, it's lightweight and slim, so it's easy to travel with — whether you're going across the country or on a short trip to the park. You can even take it with you to the beach and the pool as it's waterproof. And you won't have to constantly charge it since a full battery charge lasts for weeks.
If you're looking to house an extensive e-library, shop the Kindle Paperwhite with 32 GB of storage that's on sale for $100. With all that storage, you can enjoy plenty of books, magazines, and more — without worrying about virtual (or physical) shelf space.
For young bookworms, check out Kindle Kids, which is currently marked down from $110 to $75. You can choose from four bright covers, including two playful designs. As with other Kindle devices, Kindle Kids features a black and white glare-free display. Even better, it comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes access to more than 20,000 kids' books. (After the subscription is up, it will automatically renew for $3 a month).
The sale ends on Monday, August 23, so shop these Kindle deals while you still have time.
Buy It! Kindle (with Built-in Front Light), $64.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kindle Kids, $74.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite (32 GB), $99.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
- Amazon Is Having a Huge Kindle Sale, and You Can Get One for as Little as $65
- Deal Alert! The Robot Vacuum with Over 6,100 Five-Star Ratings Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
- Oprah Winfrey Said These Bamboo Cooling Sheets Are 'the Softest Ever' — and They're on Sale This Weekend
- These Popular Slippers with Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale