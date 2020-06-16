Nearly Every Kindle Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

They're going for as little as $65 while these deals last

Amazon just launched not one, but several Kindle deals — just in time for Father’s Day.

For a limited time, Kindle devices are going for as little as $65. Amazon’s array of deals also includes discounts on its brand new pink and green Kindle Paperwhites, which launched just last week. And thanks to the retailer’s Prime delivery, shoppers can still get one of the marked down tablets in time to give to dad this weekend.

Kindle Deals on Amazon:

Shoppers looking for the lowest price should check out the retailer’s $65 deal on the 10th generation Kindle, which now features a built-in front light. The Wi-Fi enabled, glare-free device comes with a battery that lasts for weeks and four GB of storage, which can hold thousands of books. Available in black or white, the e-reader can be used both indoors and outdoors thanks to its adjustable display that’s designed to resemble real paper. Over 4,100 owners gave it a five-star review, calling it the “best bang for your buck.”

Those looking for a reading device with a few more bells and whistles should check out Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which has racked up over 14,000 perfect reviews. The black version of the tablet is going for $100, while its other colors — plum, sage, and twilight blue — are marked down to $105. Similar to the 10th generation Kindle, it offers a 6-inch, glare-free screen, tons of storage, and an impressive battery life, however, this upgraded version comes with a higher quality display resolution. Plus, it’s waterproof, which makes it perfect for reading at the beach, pool, or in the tub.

Amazon is throwing in a free three-month trial of Kindle Unlimited with both options. The service gives readers access to over 1 million books, thousands of audiobooks, and the latest issues of popular magazines, which can be read on any device via the Kindle app. There’s no cap on how much content you can consume, giving you plenty to enjoy from the moment you open the box.

Since both devices are Prime-eligible for members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), they make the perfect last-minute Father’s Day gifts if your dad, grandpa, or spouse loves to read. Just be sure to add one (or both!) to your cart ASAP and double check the delivery date if you’re planning to gift one this holiday weekend.

