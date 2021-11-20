This Best-Selling Smart Plug Set Is a Game Changer for Holiday Lights — and It's Only $13 Today

The WiFi-enabled plugs are compatible with standard outlets and connect to smart home hubs and cell phones through the Kasa app. Just plug in your electronics to turn them on or off, create schedules for them, or set up timers via your phone. Reviewers love them year-round for powering off electronics at night and controlling lights while away from the house, but they especially love them during the holiday season — instead of manually unplugging your Christmas tree, holiday lights, and other decorations, imagine how much time you'll save by simply saying, "Alexa, turn off the Christmas lights."