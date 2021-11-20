This Best-Selling Smart Plug Set Is a Game Changer for Holiday Lights — and It's Only $13 Today
Managing your holiday lights and decorations is about to get a whole lot easier.
If you're looking for an easy way to power up festive decor this holiday season, smart plugs may be just what you need, and thankfully, Amazon's best-selling set is on sale in an early Black Friday deal. The easy-to-install Kasa outlets can make almost anything "smart," a.k.a. compatible with a smart home hub, simply by plugging it in. And while this deal lasts, the outlet add-ons with 53,000 five-star ratings are marked down to $13.
Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack, $12.69 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
The WiFi-enabled plugs are compatible with standard outlets and connect to smart home hubs and cell phones through the Kasa app. Just plug in your electronics to turn them on or off, create schedules for them, or set up timers via your phone. Reviewers love them year-round for powering off electronics at night and controlling lights while away from the house, but they especially love them during the holiday season — instead of manually unplugging your Christmas tree, holiday lights, and other decorations, imagine how much time you'll save by simply saying, "Alexa, turn off the Christmas lights."
You can also view how much energy your household is consuming through any lights, fans, heaters, air purifiers, and other electronics that utilize these outlets. By setting up schedules and timers (owners say they take just a few minutes to create), you can minimize usage, saving you money in the long run.
The plugs have received thousands of perfect ratings and praise-filled reviews for their fast and easy setup, various functions, and overall value. They've turned skeptics into fans and proven to be fast and simple to use — even for those who consider themselves challenged by technology.
"I've become dependent on these handy little buggers," one reviewer wrote, who admitted to going "a little overboard" with holiday lights. "Instead of reaching down and plugging things in… it's all scheduled to come on at dawn for a few hours and again around dusk until midnight. But on overcast days when it seems a little dark in the house, I can simply say, 'Alexa, holiday on!'"
Besides being "awesome" for powering seasonal decorations, reviewers have found all kinds of savvy uses for them. Some have set up their coffee makers to turn on at a designated time, so they can wake up to fresh coffee every morning. Others create schedules for lights throughout their home, so they never come back to a dark house; they appreciate the peace of mind they provide, especially when it comes to taking care of their pets.
"I was on the hunt for a good quality and reliable timer for the lights in my aquarium," another reviewer wrote. They continued, "I was very nervous about being able to connect/use something called a 'smart' plug. But it was so easy… Being able to turn the light on/off remotely was a game-changer. It allowed me to spend the night at my boyfriend's house without feeling like I'm neglecting my [fish] babies and plants." They concluded, "I love these and have seven now."
There's no indication of how long this deal will last, but given the compelling sale price that brings each plug down to a little more than $6 apiece, this one may move fast. With the holidays just around the corner and the pace of Amazon's other early Black Friday sales, you'll want to move quickly to score these savings.
