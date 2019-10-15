Jennifer Aniston Breaks Instagram Shortly After Debuting Profile and Friends Reunion Photo

They were on a break! At least, Instagram was as soon as Jennifer Aniston joined.

The actress’ brand-new page on the social media platform temporarily crashed Tuesday morning, shortly after she shared her very first post.

It didn’t take long for Aniston’s page to be back up and running, though users experienced difficulty following her account, and were redirected to the “follow” button after clicking it a first time. Others were shown a page that read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

“Everyone in the world is trying to follow Jennifer Aniston on Instagram at the moment and it won’t let me….. #amsad,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Wrote another, “Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and broke it. A QUEEN.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston on ‘Big Marvel Movies’: ‘I’m Not Interested in Living in a Green Screen’

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” a spokesperson for Instagram tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

The Friends star, 50, started on Instagram in a big way, sharing a selfie that featured all five of her costars on the beloved NBC sitcom.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she captioned the post, in which she smiles alongside Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

In less than an hour, Aniston had racked up more than 116,000 followers, and had followed dozens of famous pals, like David Spade, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, and ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Though Aniston hinted at a possible Friends reunion in June (“I would do it,” she told Ellen DeGeneres), so far, social media is as close as fans have gotten to seeing their favorite New Yorkers together once again.

Cox joined Instagram in January with Friends-themed content, too, sharing a photo with Kudrow and DeGeneres on the famous orange couch from her character’s hang-out spot Central Perk.

“Hello Instagram! I’m here with a little help from my friends,” she captioned the post.

Cox, 55, has continued to share photos with her former costars, and earlier this month, shared a selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc.

“A rare night and I love it,” she wrote.