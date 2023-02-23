Amazon Shoppers Say These JBL Wireless Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods,' and You Can Get Them for Just $60

“Best price for quality sound, comfort, and battery life”

Published on February 23, 2023 01:00 PM

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

There's no need to spend a ton of dough to replace those old, wiry headphones that you've put through the ringer. These JBL True Wireless Earbuds have over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, and you can snag them for just $60 right now.

Many shoppers are familiar with JBL's premium speakers, and their wireless headphones share the same quality. According to the brand, the earbuds feature Pure Bass, so users can receive the kind of sound quality they'd hear at a concert or from a top-of-the-line speaker. One reviewer raved: "I used to be an audiophile into high-end amps, CD players, and speakers… These JBL earbuds are the best sounding [headphones] I have owned."

Shoppers can also customize their perfect fit via the brand's three sizes of eartips, which are available in small, medium, and large options. This will not only help your level of comfort (and prevent them from accidentally falling out!), but will also ensure that you're hearing the best sound.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Buy It! JBL True Wireless Earbuds, $59.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

In addition to their quality and comfort, the JBL True Wireless Earbuds boast a slew of other perks, like a 32-hour battery life and quick Bluetooth pairing with smartphones and other devices. Plus, each earbud can act independently from the other, so you can keep music playing in one ear while you pop the other out, or even charge one at a time.

What's more, reviewers feel that these earphones give pricier names like Apple and Bose a run for their money. One shopper found the JBL earbuds to be "better than AirPods," while another wrote that they "sound better" than Beats Pros. A third user put it plainly and said that the earbuds were the "best price for quality sound, comfort, and battery life." The other 20,000 five-star ratings speak for themselves!

Act fast and upgrade your headphones with the JBL True Wireless Earbuds while they're 40 percent off at Amazon.

