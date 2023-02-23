Lifestyle Tech Amazon Shoppers Say These JBL Wireless Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods,' and You Can Get Them for Just $60 “Best price for quality sound, comfort, and battery life” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's no need to spend a ton of dough to replace those old, wiry headphones that you've put through the ringer. These JBL True Wireless Earbuds have over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, and you can snag them for just $60 right now. Many shoppers are familiar with JBL's premium speakers, and their wireless headphones share the same quality. According to the brand, the earbuds feature Pure Bass, so users can receive the kind of sound quality they'd hear at a concert or from a top-of-the-line speaker. One reviewer raved: "I used to be an audiophile into high-end amps, CD players, and speakers… These JBL earbuds are the best sounding [headphones] I have owned." Shoppers can also customize their perfect fit via the brand's three sizes of eartips, which are available in small, medium, and large options. This will not only help your level of comfort (and prevent them from accidentally falling out!), but will also ensure that you're hearing the best sound. Amazon Buy It! JBL True Wireless Earbuds, $59.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than Roomba,' and It's the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year In addition to their quality and comfort, the JBL True Wireless Earbuds boast a slew of other perks, like a 32-hour battery life and quick Bluetooth pairing with smartphones and other devices. Plus, each earbud can act independently from the other, so you can keep music playing in one ear while you pop the other out, or even charge one at a time. What's more, reviewers feel that these earphones give pricier names like Apple and Bose a run for their money. One shopper found the JBL earbuds to be "better than AirPods," while another wrote that they "sound better" than Beats Pros. A third user put it plainly and said that the earbuds were the "best price for quality sound, comfort, and battery life." The other 20,000 five-star ratings speak for themselves! Act fast and upgrade your headphones with the JBL True Wireless Earbuds while they're 40 percent off at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6 Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here Early! Shop 38 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Cordless Vacuum for 61% Off The Best Presidents Day TV Deals Happening Now — Up to $1,000 Off