The Newest iPhones Are Finally Here — and You Can Already Get Them on Sale

In case you missed it, Apple’s newest and most advanced model of the iPhone is finally here — and you can already get it on sale.

The iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 just hit the shelves (both real and metaphorical), and if you’re looking to upgrade your phone, you may want to do it at Walmart. Not only is the retail giant offering existing AT&T and Verizon customers free two-day shipping on the newest iPhone, but it’s also selling each of the new models for $50 off.

That means you can snag the iPhone 11 starting at $649, the iPhone 11 Pro starting at $949, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $1,049, divided into a monthly installment plan. While it may not seem like a major discount, the fact that the new iPhones are on sale from the get-go is pretty huge.

Here’s how it works: Start by selecting the color you’d like along with the amount of storage, then choose your phone carrier — either AT&T or Verizon. It will then show you the price per month you will be charged on your phone bill. For example, if you select the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max in midnight green on Verizon, it will cost you $43.71 per month for the next 24 months instead of $41.62 per month if you bought it directly from Apple. While that seems like a small difference, the cheaper Walmart rate adds up to a total of $1,049 versus $1,099. Next, you’ll hit continue and it will ask you if you’d like to upgrade now online or reserve your phone and pick it up in-store. If you choose to upgrade online, it will prompt you to sign in to your phone carrier account to add it to your plan.

As far as deals go, Walmart is the only retailer we’ve seen to sell the new iPhone at a discounted price. There are other ways to get the new iPhone cheaper, like if you trade in your current iPhone to Apple. However, if you don’t have an iPhone to trade in but you’re ready to make the upgrade, we suggest doing so ASAP at Walmart while you can snag this sweet deal.

