This $250 Apple iPad Deal May Be the Best Black Friday Sale of All

While Black Friday shopping is all about scoring great deals on holiday gifts for family and friends, we think it should also be about treating yourself. That’s where this epic iPad sale comes in.

If there’s one product you should buy for yourself this Black Friday, it’s the wildly popular Apple iPad. The versatile tablet, which comes in several versions and sizes, is one item you’ll use every day at the office, on your commute, and at home. And right now, nearly every model is marked down on Amazon — including the brand’s latest 10.2-inch model, which is on sale for less than $250.

iPad Black Friday Deals 2019 on Amazon:

Nearly every model of the tablet — including the iPad Air and iPad Pro — is discounted for the shopping holiday. Those planning to use the tablet for work should consider the larger iPad Pro, which comes with more storage and a bigger screen, while those intending to use theirs purely for fun at home or on the go should consider the sleek iPad Air. And anyone planning to gift one simply can’t go wrong with the latest (and most affordable) do-it-all 10.2-inch $250 iPad.

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi), $249.99 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi), $799.99 (orig. $949); amazon.com

Helpful iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil and smart keyboard are also part of Amazon’s Black Friday promotions. Get one (or both) to make the versatile gadget even more functional. Artists and creators will love drawing with the digital pencil, while everyone will appreciate the attachable keyboard when sending emails or working remotely.

And while anyone can shop these sales, only Prime members will get free two-day shipping on their purchases — though non-members can easily score this perk by signing up for a free month-long trial. With even more Prime-exclusive sales to shop this weekend, it’s worth testing out. (You can always cancel later!)

There’s no word on how long these markdowns will last or whether they’ll extend through Cyber Monday, but if Prime Day is any indication, these deals will sell out fast. Grab one of the tablets now before the prices go back up, and you’ll have the perfect present ready for family, friends, and of course, yourself!