Image zoom Smart phone apps Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty

Social media users hoping to lean on their phones in order to avoid family interactions on Thanksgiving had a temporary loss of their crutch.

On Thursday morning, Instagram and Facebook encountered service issues that prevented some users from refreshing their pages and uploading content.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Instagram wrote on Twitter at 10:41 a.m.

As more people encountered technical difficulties refreshing their feeds, the hashtag #InstagramDown began trending on Twitter, where clever tweets poured in as folks made light of the service outages.

Image zoom Instagram app Getty

Most pointed out how people flocked back to Twitter when the other go-to social media platforms went unresponsive.

“How Instagram and Facebook people run to twitter to complain when Instagram is down: 🤣🤣🤣,” read one tweet, which was accompanied by a video of hundreds of frantic chickens running in the same direction.

One user expressed confusion felt when the apps weren’t working.

“I thought I was trippin for a second 😭, I thought I was hacked and it wasn’t letting me in or my WiFi was down 💀😂😂,” read one tweet.

I thought I was trippin for a second 😭, I thought I was hacked and it wasn’t letting me in or my WiFi was down 💀😂😂 — Ayoo Melvin (@ayoo_melvin_) November 28, 2019

Looking on the bright side, one person tweeted that the loss in connectivity will force more people to celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

“#instagramdown on thanksgiving is a reminder to spend time with your family and not be on social! Happy Thanksgiving!” read the tweet.

#instagramdown on thanksgiving is a reminder to spend time with your family and not be on social! Happy Thanksgiving! — Christina Jovanna Olivarez (@ChristinaSBG) November 28, 2019

The idea of more face time with family members is exactly what got scores of users to stress, as they were unable to remove themselves by being occupied on their phones with Instagram and Facebook.

Some were suspicious that the outage was part of a grand scheme to promote family togetherness. “Nah. Y’all are trying to force us to socialize with our family,” one person tweeted in response to Instagram’s error notice, while another wrote, “You tryna force us to socialize with the fam that’s what’s up!!!!”

Nah. Y’all are trying to force us to socialize with our family. — kait 🌻 (@kaitmandara) November 28, 2019

You tryna force us to socialize with the fam that’s what’s up!!!! — 💥ItzDenz Official💥 (@ItzDenzYT) November 28, 2019

Even the official account for Slim Jim shared in the social anxiety.

Don’t make me talk to my family. — Slim Jim (@SlimJim) November 28, 2019

“Don’t make me talk to my family,” the brand posted.

A few users tweeted their comical reactions to having to interact with their younger extended family members until the social media services were restored.

Me forced to play with my lil cousins at Thanksgiving dinner because I can’t use Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/T5SMUsi3d2 — kuchisabishii (@ItsAllens) November 28, 2019

“Me forced to play with my lil cousins at Thanksgiving dinner because I can’t use Instagram,” read one tweet that came with a clip of Pennywise the clown from It high-fiving the young actors in the film.

#instagramdown now i’m gonna have to socialize and play with my little cousins pic.twitter.com/ddFDGrcujP — liv 🎀✧･ﾟ: (@liliadelrey) November 28, 2019

Another tweet featured a meme of a tearful Kris Jenner saying, “This is exactly what I was afraid of,” with the caption, “now i’m gonna have to socialize and play with my little cousins.”