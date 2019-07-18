You Can Still Get This Smart TV for Way Less on Amazon

Image zoom

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still score a great discount. Want proof? Just take a look at this insanely good deal on a true entertainment fan-favorite, the Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, a TV truly meant for those who take their television and movies seriously. The TV is marked down by 23 percent, bringing the price down by $80.

The LED TV delivers “true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality” thanks to its more than eight million pixels, giving each frame a clarity you need to see to believe.

Beyond the picture itself, the television also comes with Fire TV built in, allowing users to stream thousands of channels, discover hundreds of apps, speak directly to Alexa, and even stream Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.

To make using the television even easier, Insignia also integrated voice remote with Alexa, so you can simply speak to your TV to get just about anything you want. With all this offered, it’s no surprise people who’ve purchased the TV are happy with their decision.

“Super easy to put together and set up — took less than 15 minutes from box to binge watching Netflix on a rainy day! Flawless navigation from Cable TV to Fire. Picture and sound are great,” one happy owner wrote.

“We were hesitant but bought anyway,” another reviewer shared. “And so glad we did. If you compare this TV with a $2-3k TV, of course you’re going to notice a difference. But, we’re still impressed with the picture quality. It’s crisp and bright. This is a good TV at a good price. I wouldn’t hesitate to buy it again.”

The sale on the 50-inch Insignia set is particularly notable because the $80 discount brings the price down to the same cost of the smaller, 43-inch TV from the brand.

If you want to join these satisfied owners, do it now with the 23-percent discount so your new 50-inch screen will cost you just $269.99.

Buy It! Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire Stick Edition, $269.99 (orig. $350); amazon.com