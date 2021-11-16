WATCH: Iceland Trolls Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Metaverse in New Tourism Ad

In the video posted to Twitter, an Iceland representative and Zuckerberg lookalike promises to "connect our world without being super weird"

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's video about the company rebranding itself as Meta has sparked plenty of memes on social media — and the the country of Iceland is the latest to jump on the bandwagon!

In October, Zuckerberg announced Facebook would change its name to Meta, a move that would bring it closer to building the virtual world known as the Metaverse. Of course, Zuckerberg's notoriously stiff presenting style drew plenty of attention as well. One of the best parodies of the announcement video came from an unexpected source: the country of @Iceland on Twitter.

In the country's tourism ad spot, a man identified as Chief Visionary Officer Zack Mossbergsson begins talking about the company's plans for its own meta experience, which has naturally been dubbed Icelandverse.

"Hi, and welcome to this very natural setting, says Mossbergsson, whose appearance closely resembles Zuckerberg, from his cropped haircut to his unblinking gaze. "Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird. Some said, it's not possible. Some said, it's out of reach. To them we say, it's already here. Seriously, look, it's right here. And what do we call this not so new chapter in human connectivity? Icelandverse."

The ad goes on to encourage viewers to experience things in the real world, specifically natural wonders including waterfalls, glaciers and geysers, which can of course all be found in the island nation situated between Norway and Greenland.

With or without its cheeky ad campaign, Iceland has seen a boom in tourism in recent years, becoming a favorite spot for regular travelers seeking outdoor adventure and celebrities, like Jay Z and Beyonce, who celebrated his 45th birthday there; Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who shared all her top tips; Joe Manganiello, Elisabeth Rohm and many more.

icelandverse Credit: Inspired by Iceland/Twitter

Zuckerberg's October announcement saw the CEO reveal his grand vision for the future.

"We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy," said Zuckerberg at the event per the Verge.

"To reflect who we are and what we hope to build," he added. He said the name Facebook doesn't fully encompass everything the company does now, and is still closely linked to one product. "But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company."

Mark Zuckerberg Introducting Meta Credit: Meta

Zuckerburg detailed plans for the Metaverse in a blog post writing, "In the metaverse, you'll be able to do almost anything you can imagine — get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create — as well as completely new experiences that don't really fit how we think about computers or phones today."