HP’s Portable Instant Photo Printer Is at Its Lowest Price Ever — Get It for 60% Off

Before Instagram took over the world of casual photography, instant camera photos were all we had. And while instant photos experienced a recent comeback thanks to the affordable and colorful Fujifilm Instax Mini camera, we still didn’t have a way to immediately print out sepia-tinted Instagram pictures taken and stored on smartphones — until tiny mobile printers.

Palm-sized portable printers are party crowd-pleasers, and one of the most popular versions is HP’s Sprocket Portable Photo Printer. About the size of a regular smartphone, the Sprocket is incredibly convenient to carry around. But the best part, though? It’s on sale for 60 percent off right now, meaning you can get it for just $50 (its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel).

Image zoom HP

Buy It! HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer, $49.85 (orig. $129.85); amazon.com

Here’s how it works: Download the printer’s accompanying app and hook it up to your smartphone via Bluetooth. You can take a picture on the app, or select something from your phone or social media gallery. Then comes the fun part: The printer allows you to customize and edit your pictures with frames, doodles, stickers, and more before clicking “send.”

The images come out on a 2-by-3-inch piece of photo paper with a peel-off adhesive back, so you can immediately stick them anywhere you wish. The photo papers are sold separately, but you can get a 20-pack in a bundle with the device for just $5 more right now.

Shoppers on Amazon have been having “so much fun” printing from the Sprocket, with one writing, “It is everything I had hoped for!”

You can get the Sprocket in black, red, gray, or pink — all four colors are on sale right now. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, pick up HP’s mini instant photo printer to put a smile on the face of the person who makes you smile.

Image zoom HP

Buy It! HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer, $49.85 (orig. $129.85); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.