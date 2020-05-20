HP Just Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Laptops and Printers for Memorial Day Sale

Although Memorial Day is still a few days away, retailers are ready for one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Memorial Day sales for everything from swimsuits to jeans are already live, and tech is no exception. For example, HP’s Memorial Day sale has already kicked off, and its discounts are perfect for sprucing up a WFH space.

If you’re in need of a laptop upgrade, you can score HP’s powerful best-seller, the 17z Touch laptop, for $160 off. The brand’s popular Pavilion laptop with more than 1,000 reviews is on sale, too.

Printers — which have seen a huge surge in demand amidst the coronavirus pandemic — are also on sale at HP for as little as $170. Even the brand’s Sprocket photo printer, which lets you easily print photos directly from your phone via Bluetooth, is discounted by 27 percent.

There are 122 deals in total from HP’s Memorial Day sale, and we’ve rounded up the 16 best ones below. Scroll down to shop now.

HP Laptops Memorial Day Sale

HP 17Z Touch Laptop with 1TB HDD Storage, $379.99 (orig. $539.99); hp.com

HP 15T Laptop, $529.99 (orig. $789.99); hp.com

HP 15T Pavilion Laptop, $829.99 (orig. $1,129.99); hp.com

HP 15Z Touch Laptop, $559.99 (orig. $679.99); hp.com

HP 17T ENVY Laptop, $1,319.99 (orig. $1,699.99); hp.com

HP 13T Spectre Folio Foldable Laptop, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,489.99); hp.com

HP Printers Memorial Day Sale

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN Printer, $299.99 (orig. $429.99); hp.com

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DW Printer, $279.99 (orig. $449.99); hp.com

HP LaserJet Pro M404DW Printer, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); hp.com

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479FDN Printer, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); hp.com

HP LaserJet Pro 500 color MFP M570DN Printer, $749.99 (orig. $999.99); hp.com

HP Monitors and Accessories Memorial Day Sale

HP 23ER 23-inch Monitor, $169.99 (orig. $179.99); hp.com

HP 27ER 27-inch Monitor, $239.99 (orig. $249.99); hp.com

HP Pavilion 27Q Monitor, $319.99 (orig. $329.99); hp.com

HP X4000 Wireless Mouse with Laser Sensor, $25.59 (orig. $31.99); hp.com

McAfee LiveSafe for 1 Year, $35 (orig. $89.99); hp.com