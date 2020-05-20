HP Just Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Laptops and Printers for Memorial Day Sale
Upgrade your WFH setup with these discounted products
Although Memorial Day is still a few days away, retailers are ready for one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Memorial Day sales for everything from swimsuits to jeans are already live, and tech is no exception. For example, HP’s Memorial Day sale has already kicked off, and its discounts are perfect for sprucing up a WFH space.
Right now, shoppers can get HP’s laptops, printers, monitors, and more tech accessories for up to 55 percent off. The sale includes the brand’s top-rated Envy laptop for a whopping $380 less than usual and a color printer with a near-perfect rating for 38 percent off.
RELATED: Anthropologie Is Offering 50% Off Swimsuits, Sandals, and More — but Only for a Limited Time
If you’re in need of a laptop upgrade, you can score HP’s powerful best-seller, the 17z Touch laptop, for $160 off. The brand’s popular Pavilion laptop with more than 1,000 reviews is on sale, too.
Printers — which have seen a huge surge in demand amidst the coronavirus pandemic — are also on sale at HP for as little as $170. Even the brand’s Sprocket photo printer, which lets you easily print photos directly from your phone via Bluetooth, is discounted by 27 percent.
There are 122 deals in total from HP’s Memorial Day sale, and we’ve rounded up the 16 best ones below. Scroll down to shop now.
HP Laptops Memorial Day Sale
- HP 17Z Touch Laptop with 1TB HDD Storage, $379.99 (orig. $539.99); hp.com
- HP 15T Laptop, $529.99 (orig. $789.99); hp.com
- HP 15T Pavilion Laptop, $829.99 (orig. $1,129.99); hp.com
- HP 15Z Touch Laptop, $559.99 (orig. $679.99); hp.com
- HP 17T ENVY Laptop, $1,319.99 (orig. $1,699.99); hp.com
- HP 13T Spectre Folio Foldable Laptop, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,489.99); hp.com
HP Printers Memorial Day Sale
- HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN Printer, $299.99 (orig. $429.99); hp.com
- HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DW Printer, $279.99 (orig. $449.99); hp.com
- HP LaserJet Pro M404DW Printer, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); hp.com
- HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479FDN Printer, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); hp.com
- HP LaserJet Pro 500 color MFP M570DN Printer, $749.99 (orig. $999.99); hp.com
HP Monitors and Accessories Memorial Day Sale
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.