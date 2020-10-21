Amazon Shoppers Use This Portable UV Sanitizer to Kill Germs on Everything They Take Out of the House
It was nearly impossible to snag disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers at the beginning of the pandemic. And while many cleaning supplies are still hard to get your hands on, phone sanitizers are finally back in stock — including this portable one that happens to be on sale for 40 percent off.
Normally priced at $100, the HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer is currently marked down to just $59.99 on Amazon. The device uses two UV-C LED lights to sanitize your phone (or whatever’s inside) without the use of chemicals. Its pop-up design allows the light to hit objects at the proper angle without taking up too much space when not in use.
If you have a big phone, don’t worry: Shoppers confirm that it works on larger models, too (“the iPhone 11 Pro Max fits with room to spare”). But the best part is that you aren’t limited to cell phones. The device can kill germs and bacteria on nearly anything that fits inside, as long as it allows the zipper to fasten.
“I bought it to sanitize my phone but quickly discovered I could use it for other items like my keys, remote controls, glasses, etc.,” wrote one shopper. “Anytime I need to leave the house, the first thing I do when I return home is run everything I had with me through this little wonder!”
Plus, customers swear that it’s extremely easy to use. Just insert whatever you want to sanitize into the case, secure the magnetic tab on the zipper, and expand the top so that it pops up. Press the power button to turn it on, and it’ll blink with a blue light to signify that it’s sanitizing.
When it stops, flip your phone or keys over to the other side and repeat those same steps. A full cycle takes about a minute to complete (or 30 seconds per side), and the device lasts for 70 cycles on a single charge. If the battery runs low, you can charge it with the included USB cable.
If you’re curious about how well it works, HoMedics says that the device kills up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses (including E. coli and salmonella). You can even take a look at the test results from third-party labs right on the brand’s website for more info.
The HoMedics phone sanitizer is compact enough to throw in your purse for cleaning small objects while on the go, so it’ll come in handy in tons of situations, like when someone hands your credit card back to you or after dropping your AirPods case on the ground.
