These Top-Rated Headphones Are Still Going for Black Friday Prices

If you’ve been holding out and waiting for a great sale to come along, now’s your chance to get the super speedy Dyson hair dryer in time for the holidays and score a free $50 Amazon gift card. The brand’s top-rated Airwrap hair styler is also included in the promotion, but you’ll have to hurry because they’re both likely to sell out fast.

If you thought Amazon’s Cyber week sales were epic, get ready to score even more incredible deals ahead of Christmas, especially in electronics and tech gifts.

Right now, Amazon has a ton of impressive headphone deals scattered throughout its enormous 12 Days of Deals sale. For a limited time, shoppers can snag top-rated headphones and wireless earbuds from top brands like Beats, Sony, and Bose for up to 56 percent off. Some include additional coupons in the listings, allowing you to save even more.

Best Headphone Deals on Amazon

With headphones designed for gaming, working out, and streaming music going for as little as $70, it’s an excellent time to score a top-of-the-line pair to gift to friends and family — or yourself. And since they’re all Prime-eligible, members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), can get them fast and in time for the holidays.

Three of Bose’s most-reviewed earphones, the SoundLink Around-Ear, QuietComfort 35 II, and QuietComfort 25, are included in the markdowns. While they all come with different features, like the QuietComfort 35 II’s Alexa integration and the SoundLink Around-Ear’s on-ear touch controls, each one has earned thousands of five-star reviews (the QuietComfort 25 has over 3,400 perfect reviews!), ensuring they’re top-notch options.

Shoppers looking for an under-$100 pair should consider the affordable and highly-rated E7 Pro headphones from Cowin, which feature active noise cancellation technology, bluetooth pairing, and an impressive 30-hour battery life. They’ve racked up over 3,700 five-star reviews, so you know they’ve got to be good! And coming in at just $70 after applying the coupon featured in the listing, they’re practically a steal.

You can shop the complete assortment of headphone deals currently available on Amazon through its massive 12 Days of Deals sale, or check out some of the best offers right here.

