Amazon's Fire TV Cube Is a Top Prime Day Pick at 50% Off — for Members Only

This simple-looking box is actually the most powerful media streaming device Amazon has to offer, and it does just about anything you can imagine. You don't need to rely on a remote with this box; just use hands-free voice commands to start playing your content. The eight built-in microphones point in every direction so it'll never miss your request. Plus, not only can you play shows and movies with your voice, but you can also ask Alexa for other help — with weather updates, turning off the lights, setting timers, and so on.