This Portable Printer Lets You Finally Develop All the Fun Pictures You Took on Your Phone

If you have a camera roll filled with Instagram-worthy photos (and plan to take even more with Valentine's Day on the way), now is the time to give your pics a physical place to live in your home. All you need is an instant photo printer, and Amazon reviewers say there's none better than Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer.
Fujifilm is known for its cleverly-designed modern instant cameras that take vintage looking pictures and spit them out in seconds. And while there are so many instant film cameras on Amazon, if your phone is the device you use to take all your pictures anyway, you might as well opt for a portable printer that'll develop your photos once you get the shots juuuust right. After all, photofiles know the struggle of taking a picture on an instant camera and seeing the off-centered results, which wastes pricey film.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about the Instax Mini Link printer, saying that they can now choose the absolute best photo from the bunch and finally get "perfect Instax prints every time!" It's one of the many reasons why more than 8,000 happy reviewers gave the Instax Mini Link a perfect five-star rating, surging it to the number one spot on Amazon's best seller list of portable photo printers. One reviewer even writes, "If I could give it 10 stars, I would."
With this photography "gem," you can upload your photos via Bluetooth and edit them directly in the Fujifilm app. You can also add fun graphics and borders or create a photo collage all in one place. And uniquely, you can even capture stills from videos you took on your phone too. Neat! So when you're ready, just print and frame.
Finally, you can look lovingly at pictures of your favorite people and places every day without having to scroll through a sea of photos on your phone. This printer puts your memories out there on full display, and shoppers say they absolutely love it.
"It's magical. [It] literally prints anything from your phone, and the quality is pretty good," writes one Amazon reviewer. "I love having it and knowing I can print these photos to have forever when before they were kind of just trapped in my phone. I'm still going to use my actual camera when it's convenient, but I love knowing I have this too."
"I absolutely love the [instant] photos you get with the camera, but I hate the lack of control you get with it! I can never center the photo perfectly, and the film is not cheap to play around with," writes one Amazon shopper. "This has really allowed me to get some great prints. I no longer have to carry my camera around in addition to my phone...and the photos are perfect every time!"
Ready to print out your favorite pictures lingering on your phone? The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer is easy to get up and running in seconds. And while you can't put a price tag on your memories, at $100, shoppers say it is "totally worth every penny."
Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer, $97.99; amazon.com
