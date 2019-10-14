One of the most popular video games of all time has disappeared.

While gamers were wrapping up season 10 of Fortnite on Sunday with a live event titled “The End,” a black hole descended on the game’s universe and players witnessed the cosmic meltdown completely wipe out the game, according to multiple reports.

“Fortnite’s season X event, The End, just wiped out the whole island,” James Jarvis, who is in the top 5 percent of Fortnite players per his Twitter bio, shared alongside a video of the event.

Fan assumed the next iteration of the game, season 11, would launch soon after the blackout, however as of Monday, gamers are still met with just an ominous black hole when they attempt to login and play.

The adventure game also completely wiped its Twitter account, deleting all of its tweets except for a link to the black hole’s livestream. Fortnite also updated its Instagram with pictures of the black hole.

RELATED: What Is Fortnite? Everything to Know About the Game That Has Millions Obsessed

Epic Games, Fornite’s parent company, has yet to release any statement or information about the black out, leaving fans to speculate whether a new season is on the way or not.

The company does seem to be having some fun with their fans in the meantime, causing confusion with a series of numbers that occasionally emerge from the black hole.

However, they appear to just be part of a meaningless joke as players discovered the first set of numbers, when put into Google Maps, sends them to a large gathering of crabs on a beach — which fans have deduced is a play on the popular crab rave meme, according to U.K. outlet the Independent.

RELATED: Teen Who Won $3 Million in Fortnite World Cup Says He’s Going to Buy … a Desk

Fortnite's 'The End' event will go down as the most watched gaming event in history for western audiences 4.5M+ on YouTube

1.5M+ on Twitch

1M+ on Twitter

and 37 people on Mixer just incredible — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 13, 2019

The black out comes just a few months after Fortnite’s first-ever World Cup Finals — a solo, three-day tournament that brought in the top 100 players to compete for $3 million. It was the largest-ever payout for a single player in an esports tournament, and was taken home by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf.

Epic Games launched Fortnite in 2017 and the survivalist game has since demolished several records, most notably for the amount of simultaneous online plays, with Games Radar reporting that 10.8 million concurrents logged on at the same time for an in-game live Marshmello concert. The game boasts 250 million registered users total.

RELATED: A Pennsylvania Teenager Just Won $3 Million in the First-Ever Fortnite World Cup

According to Rod Breslau, an esports and gaming consultant, the game will now hold a new record as well.

“Fortnite’s ‘The End’ event will go down as the most watched gaming event in history for western audiences. 4.5M+ on YouTube 1.5M+ on Twitch 1M+ on Twitter and 37 people on Mixer,” he shared on Twitter Sunday, adding, “just incredible.”

Last year, Epic Games was valued at $15 billion, Forbes reported. According to TechCrunch, the company brought in $3 billion in 2018.