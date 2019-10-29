Amazon Already Slashed the Price of Its Brand New Fire TV Cube for Launch Day

Image zoom

Amazon’s latest deal will help you save a ton and upgrade two prime spots in your home at the same time.

To celebrate the launch of its new Fire TV Cube, which dropped this week, Amazon is offering shoppers the chance to bundle and save on both its new streaming media player and its wildly popular Ring Video Doorbell 2. Together, the two typically cost $318.99, but for a limited time, you can get both smart products for just $249.99.

New Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player and Ring Video Doorbell 2 Bundle, $249.99 (orig. $318.99)

The second generation 4K Ultra HD cube is the retailer’s fastest one yet. All you have to do is connect it to your television and you’ll have access to all of the best streaming platforms. The easy-to-install cube, which takes just a couple of minutes to set up, also doubles as a smart home hub that can be used to operate your other devices and electronics with its built-in voice control feature. Just like with an Echo, you can ask Alexa to dim the lights, turn up the volume, change channels, and more. With these built-in features, it’s like getting a new Echo and Fire TV stick in one.

And while you could get Amazon’s less expensive $50 Fire TV Stick, which also features 4K Ultra HD streaming, the new Fire TV Cube comes with several more neat features — like a built-in speaker and far-field voice control — that you can’t get with the stick. Reviewers also claim the new version is an impressive step up from the original.

“This is a massive improvement over the first generation cube!” one reviewer wrote. “Voice control is responsive and accurate, setup was pretty straight forward, and it works really well with my TV and AV equipment.”

New Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player, $119.99

Reviewers even recommend getting rid of your old one (we suggest using Amazon’s trade-in program to score an additional discount). “Is it worth it to upgrade? The quick answer is yes, and upgrade asap!” one reviewer wrote. “Everything is a lot faster and much smoother — flipping through apps has no lags. Switching between apps has no lag. Alexa commands are a lot more responsive. I highly recommend this new Fire Cube for streamers!”

Grab the brand new Prime-eligible media player for $119.99 now, or bundle and save. Either way, your next binge-watching nightin will be faster than ever.