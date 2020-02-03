These Nintendo Switch Grips Make Joy-Cons Much Easier to Hold — and They’re Only $11 Right Now

Amazon

With its detachable controllers and projectable screen, the Nintendo Switch is one of the most multiplayer-friendly consoles available on the market right now. The gaming system can connect to up to eight Joy-Con controllers, making it super easy to play with friends and family. However, the Switch’s Joy-Cons can be quite difficult to grip when held horizontally.

If you’re looking to avoid aching hands, turn to FastSnail’s ergonomic grips, which transform Joy-Cons into something that resembles a traditional gaming controller. Right now, Amazon has them on sale for 16 percent off.

The snug, comfortable covers are made of a non-slip rubber material that simultaneously provides an easy grip and protection from scratches. They come with extensions for the controller’s infamously tiny SL and SR buttons for effortless pressing — super convenient for grabbing your opponent in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, by the way. Plus, you can get FastSnail’s grips in five different color combos, some of which correspond to the colors of the Joy-Cons themselves.

Gamers who previously found Nintendo’s controllers difficult to hold have been raving about FastSnail’s grips. “Do yourself a favor and pick these up for your Switch ASAP,” wrote one reviewer. “Before I had this set, my family would complain that the controllers were hard to hold. After I ordered these, I had a party with my friends and none of them mentioned that the controllers were uncomfortable.”

Another put FastSnail’s grips to the test with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and found it much more comfortable to hold the notoriously inconvenient right-hand-side Joy-Con. “With the Grip, I was able to hold the R Joy-Con like a traditional controller,” said the reviewer. “The SL/SR bumpers on the grip made using the SL/SR buttons more responsive, and the centered control stick became more comfortable to use.”

If you’re thinking of getting some more Joy-Cons (they’re on sale for $10 off, by the way) for racing through the Mario Kart Stadium track or chopping vegetables in Overcooked! 2, throw in some of FastSnail’s Joy-Con grips, too.

