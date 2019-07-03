Image zoom Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty

Users of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp reported some issues with the social media services on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, though much about the problems was unclear — including the cause, how many people were affected and the extent of the lack of usability.

According to downdetector.com, a real-time tracker cited by USA Today and Variety, users began reporting issues on Wednesday, between roughly 8 and 10 a.m. East Coast time.

Issues included loading and posting content, with users reporting problems in the U.S., Europe and South America.

“I can’t add stuff to my story, also texting and viewing isn’t working. Instagram fix your s—,” one commentor wrote on downdetector. Another commenter wrote, of Facebook, “Not all images are loading… smdh. At least I’m not the only one having problems.”

Still, the approximate number of people for whom the services weren’t working was unclear. Some users had no issues.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Facebook spokesperson said only, “We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Collectively, Facebook and its subsidiary services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, are used by billions of people, which has made the company the subject of much scrutiny given its reach.

During its occasional outages, Facebook also becomes the target of user ire … and occasional relief.

Instagram went out for some users last month, according to Variety. And Facebook was down for hours in March, per USA Today. In that case, it was unclear what caused the issue though one outside expert suggested it was because of a kind of digital traffic jam in Europe.

With other services down, Twitter users — who only reported being unable to send private messages — discussed the Wednesday outages there.

“Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp are down and Twitter dms are broken,” The Washington Post‘s Gene Park wrote. “Today is our Independence Day.”

Twitter reps could not immediately be reached.