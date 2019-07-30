Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Smart Plug Set With Over 2,500 Five-Star Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

Calling all smart home gadget fans! This new deal will help you save a ton on one of Amazon’s most reviewed smart plug sets — but you’ll have to move fast.

Make your smart home gadgets (like the Amazon Echo or Google Home) work even harder around your house with this set of top-rated Etekcity Alexa-compatible smart plugs that are currently going for just $15.99 with Amazon’s new limited-time deal. What’s more, Prime members can score an exclusive discount on the set by using the coupon featured in the listing, bringing the cost down to just $13.99 for two. (Just check the box that reads “Save an extra $2.00 when you apply this coupon.”)

While smart home gadgets are handy, users can’t take advantage of every convenient feature without smart plugs that allow you to program or schedule electronics and appliances around your home. Simply plug in these smart outlets and use Etekcity’s VeSync app to set up a timer for your lights, program your coffee maker, set an away mode for appliances throughout your home, and much more.

The smart plugs are fully compatible with both Alexa and Google home devices, and they can even be synced to turn devices on or off according to the local sunrise and sunset times in your area. Plus, they provide users with electricity usage, allowing you to program devices to save on energy bills.

Users love their affordable price point (they’re even cheaper than Amazon’s own smart plug product) and overall usefulness, earning them over 2,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers claim they’re incredibly easy and fast to set up, too — especially for first-time users.

“Holy cow — setup was super easy,” one reviewer wrote. “Seriously, this was the easiest smart device ever to set up. I originally purchased these on a deal of the day promotion. I ended up liking them so much that I placed two additional orders for them as I found more and more ways to make my life easier with these handy little gadgets. I have all sorts of smart home tech going, but dollar for dollar, these things can’t be beat. I would highly recommend to anyone.”

“I’m hooked on the convenience,” another chimed in. “They’re super easy to set up with the app. I use these for our downstairs lamp on a timer, for my bedside lamp, and for the string lights on the other side of my bedroom. It’s nice because I can set a schedule for lights to go on and off to make it seem like we’re home. I can also set a timer before bed, so that I don’t wake up in the middle of the night with the lamp still on. I got a four pack and gave them to family members as part of their holiday gifts and they love them!”

Owners also love them for programming holiday decor like Christmas tree lights and outdoor decorations. “I’m very impressed with this product, especially since it was so much cheaper than any other module I’d found,” one reviewer wrote. “The module even fit in my weatherproof exterior outlet enclosure. Yay — automated Christmas lights! I’ll happily buy from Etekcity again!”

While Amazon hasn’t disclosed when this markdown and Prime-exclusive coupon will expire, we know it won’t be around for long, so go ahead and grab a pair on sale while you can.