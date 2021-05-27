This Tiny Gadget Provides Major Digital Privacy — and It’s Only $6 on Amazon
Many of us have been on more video calls than we can count over the past year. And what's more dreadful than accidentally appearing on camera during a work call when you're just not looking your best? Yes, camera mishaps happen, but, there's one simple solution that can help.
The Elimoon Sliding Webcam Cover is easy to use and clips right onto your laptop. You can literally slide it over to one side when you want to use your camera, and slide it back over the lens when you don't. It's just an inch long, but that's all you need to gain peace of mind.
It's made for laptops, but it can also fit on your front-facing smartphone camera, a desktop, a PC, PlayStation 7s, and Echo Spot devices. But because it's adhesive, you can't switch it between them — good thing it's easy to stock up at $6 apiece.. To install the slider, clean the surface of your laptop or device, remove the adhesive covering, line it up with your camera, and press down firmly.
Customers are absolutely loving it for meetings — no wonder it has more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon so far. Some even shared videos showing that their laptops still closed with the thin webcam cover in place. "Really helpful for the fear of your Zoom camera being on when you want it off," one shared.
"I used to use post-it notes to cover my camera, but those had to be replaced. This is easy to install and remove (if needed someday) and a cute little computer accessory," said another.
If you're looking for privacy while browsing the web and hoping to avoid any Zoom mishaps, this protective cover is available on Amazon in both pink and black and starts at $5.99.
