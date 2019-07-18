Amazon Shoppers Call This Sleek WiFi System ‘One of the Best Purchases Ever’

Image zoom GetEero/Instagram

While Instant Pots and iRobot Roombas were all the rage this Prime Day (they’re both still on sale FYI), there was one more product that took over Amazon’s charts and shoppers’ carts — and it may surprise you.

Eero’s Wifi System was one of the many smart home products that Amazon shoppers purchased like crazy on Prime Day. While it’s no longer on sale, the mesh system, which is designed to extend the range and strength of your network, is worth every penny at full price — especially if your home is packed with WiFi-enabled pieces, according to shoppers.

The sleek little gadgets are designed to blanket your entire home in fast WiFi with zero dead zones or weak signals. The popular and most-reviewed $399 system, which comes with one Eero Pro and two Eero beacons, has everything you need to replace your router and make the WiFi you’re already paying for work harder and go further.

The easy-to-install set is the simplest way to ensure your smart home products function at their best, all while making your streaming and Internet browsing fast and reliable, too. And parents will love that it’s easy to control Internet access on their kids’ devices.

The WiFi system bundle has racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews with shoppers raving about its simple setup, sleek look, easy-to-use app, and overall performance. Owners even call it “hands down the best overall system out there by far.”

“Our world just changed,” one reviewer wrote. “Our old house is well loved, but it was not built for wireless connectivity. Metal mesh and plaster throughout, two stories and a basement with lots of walls and concrete have caused years of frustration. So much money was wasted on routers, extenders, etc. With eero, we now have full bars on every device throughout the entire 2100-square-foot house and out into the yard. It feels like a dream. If you’re even thinking about getting one of these, you absolutely should.”

Owners say it’s super fast to install, too. “This is no lie — from start (opening the package) to end (running my first speed test), I invested around 10-15 minutes,” one reviewer wrote. “I just opened things up, plugged the first unit into my ethernet cable, and watched as the Eero app handled everything. Even the most inexperienced users can get this running in minutes.”

The popular Prime-eligible system comes in three sets: one Eero Pro and one Eero Beacon for $299, one Eero Pro and two Eero Beacons for $399, or three Eero Pros for $499. You can also start with just the $199 Eero Pro and then opt to add-on Beacons later.

With more smart home gadgets available than ever before, your abode will likely need a WiFi upgrade sooner or later. And when it comes to mesh WiFi systems and routers, you can take it from reviewers who say, “forget all the other systems, this is the one to get!”