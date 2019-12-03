Amazon’s Echo Show 5 Is at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday

Image zoom

If you’re going to gift an Amazon device this holiday season, today’s the day to grab one at a massive discount.

This Cyber Monday, Amazon is slashing the price of its many devices and Echos — including the Echo Show 5, which is now at its lowest price ever. For one day, you can grab the smart display with Alexa for just $50 (that’s 44 percent of its usual $90 price tag). What’s more, you can grab two (one to gift and one to keep) for $90 by entering Show52Pk at checkout.

Echo Show 5, $49.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

The smart home hub, which comes in two colors, is just one of several Echo devices on sale right now. Shoppers can also score big discounts (up to 56 percent off) on other popular pieces like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo smart speaker, and Echo Flex. With several bundle deals available, there are even more ways to save on multiple gadgets, so you can put those extra dollars towards another device or something special for you!

Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals and Bundles 2019:

Just like other Echo devices, the Echo Show 5 easily pairs with your other smart home gadgets, giving you one central place to program them all (with a little help from Alexa, of course!). This one also features a sleek screen and camera that makes it perfect for streaming television shows and movies, checking the time and your calendar, making video calls, greeting guests at your front door, and much more. Plus, it’s now $100 cheaper than the original Echo Show.

With hundreds of discounted devices and bundles to shop on Amazon today, now’s the time to get everything on your shopping list before Cyber Monday ends and the prices go back up tomorrow. Go ahead and add it to your cart, or check out the complete list of device deals over on Amazon.