Amazon’s Latest Echo Device Is Here and It’s Cheaper Than Its Older Versions

Your smart home hub is about to get a whole lot sleeker thanks to Amazon’s newest device.

Amazon has officially launched pre-orders for its latest device, the Echo Show 5, which will be released on June 26. The voice-controlled smart display and Alexa-friendly gadget costs just $89.99, and comes with a series of improved features, plus two color choices and more privacy control, like a built-in shutter that covers its camera.

The new Echo Show is both less expensive ($140 cheaper, to be exact) and more compact than the previous second generation Echo Show, which currently retails for $229.99. While its smaller screen is nearly half the size, the device does even more and features a customizable home screen, programmable routines to fit your lifestyle, and more.

Thanks to its streamlined shape, new ambient sunrise lighting feature, and clock face designs, the Echo Show 5 makes for a versatile alarm clock. Set up alarms, wake up to sunrise-like lighting, and ask Alexa to play music, list what’s on your calendar for that day, or tell you the weather — it can do so much more than your typical clock, and even more than your phone.

This new edition comes with privacy-minded adjustments like an on/off button for its camera and microphone, as well as a sliding shutter that covers up its camera. You can also program the home screen to show photos or choose from a series of included designs.

Its expanded library of over 80,000 skills features new videos and instructions for all sorts of tasks, hobbies, games, and more. And just like its previous model, you can use it to play music, discover recipes, operate your smart home, and video chat with friends and family.

With almost endless uses, you’ll find plenty of ways to put it to work around your home and, for less than $90, it’s cheaper than a ton of other smart home gadgets, speakers, and displays currently on the market. For a limited time, you can save $30 when you buy two, so go ahead and add it to your cart if you want to be the first to check it out this June.