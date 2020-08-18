Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Other smart speakers are going for as little as $18

Every Single Amazon Echo Device Is on Sale Right Now — Including the Echo Dot for 40% Off

Amazon’s usual Prime Day savings didn’t happen this summer, but the retailer is still giving shoppers a special opportunity to save on its many devices.

Amazon launched a limited-time $30 Echo Dot deal, marking down the wildly popular smart home device and speaker by 40 percent. And there’s more! The retailer also launched sales on the rest of its Echo device assortment with gadgets going for as little as $18.

Amazon Deals on Echo Devices:

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s best-selling devices and overall products of all time, selling millions around the globe. The sleek gadget is both a smart home hub and speaker that allows you to voice-operate your other smart home gadgets, connect with Alexa, and stream entertainment wherever you set it up. It comes in four modern colors and has earned over 369,000 five-star reviews. Owners say it’s incredibly easy to use and set up, and that it offers an incredible value — especially at this marked-down price.

Several other reviewer-loved devices, like the Echo Show 5 Smart Display and Echo Plus Smart Home Hub, are also discounted. Both have earned an impressive number of perfect reviews as well and are even more helpful. The Echo Show 5 comes with a screen that can be used to display photos or connect with loved ones while the Echo Plus delivers a powerful listening experience thanks to its built-in top-of-the-line speaker system.

There are even more Alexa-enabled Echo devices marked down right now and some are going for even less than the Echo Dot. The retailer didn’t disclose how long these deals will be available — and you may not get another chance to save until Black Friday arrives — so go ahead and grab one or a few before the prices go back up.

Buy It! Echo Dot, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Flex Mini Smart Speaker, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot with Clock, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot Kids Edition, $39.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Show 5 Smart Display, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Plus Smart Home Hub, $74.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com