Amazon’s Newest (and Most Popular) Echo Dot Smart Speaker Is Already 35% Off for Black Friday

A smart home device is one of those things you may not think you need, but once you purchase one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. From controlling the lights to playing music, a smart home device is the round-the-clock assistant you deserve. And before Black Friday even begins, you can score the new Echo Dot 4th Generation from Amazon for just $39, which is 35 percent off the original price.
The Echo Dot 4th Gen is a speaker, Google Assistant, and alarm clock all in one compact design. Available in white and teal, it features an LED display that shows the time, alarms, and timers. You can ask Alexa to set an alarm, check the weather, and play music, and you can even connect your Echo Dot to other smart devices around the house. The smart speaker is available for order now, but it’s not expected to arrive until the third week of December.
“The new Echo Dot 4 is phenomenal,” one reviewer wrote. “The clock display is easy to read, sound quality is great, and, as always, the setup was a piece of cake through the Alexa app on my iPhone. The brightness of the clock is perfect. Easy on the eyes.”
Another shopper commented on the differences between this new model and previous generations: “While this is somewhat the same as the 3rd, the shape makes the sound so much better as it's more aimed at you rather than coming out the bottom. The sound is much richer and the bass response is very good for the size, and the highs are crisp and clear. The clock is the same, very easy to see and read and still adjusts to the lighting in the room as it should.”
If the price was the one thing holding you back from purchasing Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, you can’t beat this 35 percent off deal. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, the Echo Dot 4th Generation will make a great addition to anyone’s daily routine. Shop the smart device now before prices go back up.